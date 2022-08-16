U. Y. Fincorp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore in June 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 72.88% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022 down 72.02% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 13.24 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.80% returns over the last 6 months and 42.52% over the last 12 months.