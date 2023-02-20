U. Y. Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 109.25% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021.