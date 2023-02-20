 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U. Y. Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 109.25% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.68 15.27 15.92
Other Operating Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
Total Income From Operations 16.69 15.28 15.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.28 11.48 26.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 -1.45 -2.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.28 0.24
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.84 1.06 25.35
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.36 0.24 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 3.62 -33.23
Other Income 0.49 0.38 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.35 4.00 -32.90
Interest 0.02 0.10 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.33 3.90 -33.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.33 3.90 -33.19
Tax 1.07 0.85 -8.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.26 3.05 -24.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.26 3.05 -24.49
Equity Share Capital 95.12 95.12 95.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.16 -1.29
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.16 -1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.16 -1.29
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.16 -1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited