U. Y. Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 109.25% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.