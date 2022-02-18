U. Y. Fincorp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 113.75% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in December 2021 up 113.75% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021 down 479.58% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021 down 463.5% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.
U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 11.48 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|U. Y. Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.92
|35.02
|7.45
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.92
|35.04
|7.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.12
|43.23
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|-13.98
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.24
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|25.35
|1.68
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.29
|-1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.23
|3.52
|8.74
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.30
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.90
|3.83
|9.01
|Interest
|0.28
|0.28
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.19
|3.54
|8.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.19
|3.54
|8.81
|Tax
|-8.69
|1.09
|2.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.49
|2.46
|6.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.49
|2.46
|6.45
|Equity Share Capital
|95.12
|95.12
|95.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.13
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|0.13
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.13
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|0.13
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited