U. Y. Fincorp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 113.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in December 2021 up 113.75% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021 down 479.58% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021 down 463.5% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 11.48 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)