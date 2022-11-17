U. Y. Fincorp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 56.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.39% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2022 up 30.65% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.92 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.46% over the last 12 months.