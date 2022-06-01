 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U. Y. Fincorp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, up 1471.79% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in March 2022 up 1471.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022 up 733.66% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022 up 884.98% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.07 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and 159.01% over the last 12 months.

U. Y. Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.63 15.92 -1.65
Other Operating Income 0.01 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 22.64 15.92 -1.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.18 26.12 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 -2.76 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.24 0.23
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -14.62 25.35 1.40
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.58 0.17 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.76 -33.23 -3.63
Other Income 0.33 0.33 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.09 -32.90 -3.36
Interest 0.28 0.28 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.81 -33.19 -3.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.81 -33.19 -3.58
Tax 6.59 -8.69 -1.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.22 -24.49 -2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.32 0.24 -0.74
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.90 -24.26 -2.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.90 -24.26 -2.98
Equity Share Capital 95.12 95.12 95.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 -1.29 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.99 -1.29 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 -1.29 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.99 -1.29 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
