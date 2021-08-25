U. Y. Fincorp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, up 131.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in June 2021 up 131.52% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2021 up 149.13% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021 up 104.38% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2020.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 11.73 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 231.36% returns over the last 6 months and 376.83% over the last 12 months.