U. Y. Fincorp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 113.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in December 2021 up 113.75% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021 down 471.14% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.86 crore in December 2021 down 463.5% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.03 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.27% returns over the last 6 months and 290.58% over the last 12 months.