    Tyroon Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyroon Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 16.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2021.

    Tyroon Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 22.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.49 in September 2021.

    Tyroon Tea shares closed at 102.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.

    Tyroon Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.359.3016.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.359.3016.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.251.301.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-1.95-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.443.924.68
    Depreciation0.210.190.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.424.654.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.001.196.04
    Other Income-0.270.780.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.721.976.70
    Interest0.060.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.661.866.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.661.866.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.661.866.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.661.866.63
    Equity Share Capital3.513.513.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.535.4619.49
    Diluted EPS22.535.4619.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.535.4619.49
    Diluted EPS22.535.4619.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tyroon Tea #Tyroon Tea Company
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am