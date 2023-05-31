Tyroon Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.29% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 52.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2023 down 77.07% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

Tyroon Tea shares closed at 96.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.