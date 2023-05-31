English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tyroon Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 47.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyroon Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.29% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 52.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2023 down 77.07% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

    Tyroon Tea shares closed at 96.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.

    Tyroon Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.3613.352.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.3613.352.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.360.870.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.062.780.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.893.662.93
    Depreciation0.300.210.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.844.563.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.381.28-4.90
    Other Income0.440.450.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.941.73-4.06
    Interest0.090.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.031.65-4.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.031.65-4.12
    Tax0.63--0.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.661.65-5.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.661.65-5.03
    Equity Share Capital3.513.513.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.514.85-14.79
    Diluted EPS-22.514.85-14.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.514.85-14.79
    Diluted EPS-22.514.85-14.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tyroon Tea #Tyroon Tea Company
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am