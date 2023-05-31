Tyroon Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 47.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyroon Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.29% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 52.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2023 down 77.07% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.
Tyroon Tea shares closed at 96.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.
|Tyroon Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|13.35
|2.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|13.35
|2.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.36
|0.87
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|2.78
|0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.89
|3.66
|2.93
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.21
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.84
|4.56
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.38
|1.28
|-4.90
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.45
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.94
|1.73
|-4.06
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.03
|1.65
|-4.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.03
|1.65
|-4.12
|Tax
|0.63
|--
|0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.66
|1.65
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.66
|1.65
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.51
|3.51
|3.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.51
|4.85
|-14.79
|Diluted EPS
|-22.51
|4.85
|-14.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.51
|4.85
|-14.79
|Diluted EPS
|-22.51
|4.85
|-14.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited