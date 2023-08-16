English
    Tyroon Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyroon Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore in June 2023 up 7.22% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2023 up 3.87% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

    Tyroon Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.46 in June 2022.

    Tyroon Tea shares closed at 86.39 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 13.67% over the last 12 months.

    Tyroon Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.971.369.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.971.369.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.12-0.361.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.900.06-1.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.893.92
    Depreciation0.210.300.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.893.844.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.96-7.381.19
    Other Income1.150.440.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.12-6.941.97
    Interest0.190.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.93-7.031.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.93-7.031.86
    Tax--0.63--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.93-7.661.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.93-7.661.86
    Equity Share Capital3.513.513.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.67-22.515.46
    Diluted EPS5.67-22.515.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.67-22.515.46
    Diluted EPS5.67-22.515.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tyroon Tea #Tyroon Tea Company
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

