Tyroon Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 11.51% from Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 61.8% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 57.83% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.