Tyroon Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 11.51% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyroon Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 11.51% from Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 61.8% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 57.83% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

    Tyroon Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3518.3515.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3518.3515.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.872.250.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.78-0.962.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.664.443.74
    Depreciation0.210.210.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.564.423.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.288.003.75
    Other Income0.45-0.270.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.737.724.37
    Interest0.080.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.657.664.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.657.664.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.657.664.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.657.664.32
    Equity Share Capital3.513.513.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8522.5312.71
    Diluted EPS4.8522.5312.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8522.5312.71
    Diluted EPS4.8522.5312.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited