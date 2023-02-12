Tyroon Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 11.51% from Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 61.8% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 57.83% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

Tyroon Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in December 2021.

Tyroon Tea shares closed at 100.20 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.