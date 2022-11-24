Typhoon Fin. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 111.63% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.95 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)