    Typhoon Fin. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Typhoon Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 111.63% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Typhoon Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.060.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.060.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.01
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.00
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

