    Typhoon Fin. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Typhoon Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 74.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.95 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Typhoon Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.080.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.080.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.03-0.01
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.03-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.03-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.03-0.01
    Tax0.000.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.02-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am