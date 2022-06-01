Typhoon Fin. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 80.92% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.95 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)