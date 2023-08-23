Typhoon Fin. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 990.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.95 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)