Typhoon Fin. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 47.3% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 133.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Typhoon Fin. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.05 on December 14, 2020 (BSE)