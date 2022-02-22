Typhoon Fin. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 23.76% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 125.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Typhoon Fin. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.95 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)