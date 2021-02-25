Typhoon Fin. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 5.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 12.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Typhoon Fin. shares closed at 18.05 on December 14, 2020 (BSE)