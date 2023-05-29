Tyche Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 55.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2023 up 73.79% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 179.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.70% returns over the last 6 months and 37.44% over the last 12 months.