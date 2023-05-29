English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tyche Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 55.47% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyche Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2023 up 73.79% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

    Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

    Tyche Ind shares closed at 179.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.70% returns over the last 6 months and 37.44% over the last 12 months.

    Tyche Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2920.0416.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.2920.0416.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.108.888.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.55-0.97-1.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.752.462.47
    Depreciation0.480.430.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.724.244.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.685.001.89
    Other Income0.941.221.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.626.223.09
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.626.223.09
    Exceptional Items---0.12--
    P/L Before Tax5.626.103.09
    Tax1.521.530.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.104.572.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.104.572.29
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.462.30
    Diluted EPS3.914.462.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.462.30
    Diluted EPS3.914.462.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am