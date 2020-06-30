Tyche Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyche Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2020 up 28.86% from Rs. 11.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2020 up 314.95% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2020 up 191.72% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.
Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.
Tyche Ind shares closed at 138.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 137.87% over the last 12 months.
|Tyche Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.79
|19.62
|11.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.79
|19.62
|11.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.07
|8.41
|5.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-1.69
|-1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|2.12
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.57
|4.01
|4.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|6.34
|0.60
|Other Income
|1.52
|0.65
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|7.00
|1.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.49
|7.00
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.49
|7.00
|1.22
|Tax
|1.07
|1.94
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.42
|5.06
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.42
|5.06
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.34
|4.94
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.34
|4.94
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.34
|4.94
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.34
|4.94
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm