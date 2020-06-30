Tyche Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2020 up 28.86% from Rs. 11.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2020 up 314.95% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2020 up 191.72% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.

Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 138.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 137.87% over the last 12 months.