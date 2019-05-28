Tyche Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in March 2019 up 24.23% from Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019 up 301.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 73.45 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.