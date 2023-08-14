Tyche Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, up 11.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in June 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 15.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 14.25% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

Tyche Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 188.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.82% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.