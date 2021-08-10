Tyche Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore in June 2021 down 31.74% from Rs. 18.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 down 70.43% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021 down 66.63% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2020.

Tyche Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.71 in June 2020.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 203.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.34% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.