Tyche Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.58 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.58 crore in June 2019 up 37.63% from Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2019 up 68.02% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2019 up 86.78% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2018.

Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2018.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 42.50 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.45% returns over the last 6 months and -54.10% over the last 12 months.