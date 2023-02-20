Tyche Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyche Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 149.06% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.
Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.
|Tyche Ind shares closed at 137.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.57% over the last 12 months.
|Tyche Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.04
|14.71
|14.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.04
|14.71
|14.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.88
|11.29
|7.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.97
|-4.48
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|1.89
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.39
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.24
|3.83
|3.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.00
|1.80
|0.99
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.33
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.22
|3.13
|2.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.22
|3.13
|2.21
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|6.10
|3.13
|2.27
|Tax
|1.53
|0.80
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.57
|2.33
|1.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.57
|2.33
|1.81
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.46
|2.28
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|4.46
|2.28
|1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.46
|2.28
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|4.46
|2.28
|1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited