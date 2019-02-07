Tyche Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in December 2018 up 14.32% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2018 up 48.62% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2018 up 43.59% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2017.

Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2017.

Tyche Ind shares closed at 77.90 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.