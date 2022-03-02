Two wheeler stocks skid on weak sales volumes

live bse live

Shares of two wheeler companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, and TVS Motors Co Ltd slipped on Wednesday after the firms reported lower than expected February wholesale volumes.

Shares of Bajaj Auto lost 5.3%, Eicher Motors fell 1.2%, and TVS Motors Ltd dropped 2.5%.

Analysts said that two wheeler sales were hit by expectations of rising petrol prices and prolonged rural distress.

Market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 29% year on year decline in total wholesales at 3.58 lakh units in February. Domestic sales were also down 31.57% at 3.31 lakh units last month compared to 4.84 lakh units a year ago.

Royal Enfield's sales declined 15% in February, slightly below estimates. Exports dropped to 7,000 from 9,000 units in January. According to the firm, supply chain constraints due to shortage of semiconductor chips continued to persist during the month in review.

TVS Motors reported a 5% year on year decline in total sales in February at 2.82 lakh units. Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2.68 lakh units last month, as against 2.85 lakh units a year ago.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1.73 lakh units last month, down 11 per cent year on year.

"Shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months," TVS Motors stated.