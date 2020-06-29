TVS Srichakra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 417.14 crore, down 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.14 crore in March 2020 down 28.07% from Rs. 579.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2020 up 52.9% from Rs. 16.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in March 2020 down 42.46% from Rs. 63.90 crore in March 2019.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 32.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.93 in March 2019.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 1,440.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.79% over the last 12 months.