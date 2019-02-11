TVS Srichakra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 582.30 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.30 crore in December 2018 up 18.19% from Rs. 492.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.60 crore in December 2018 down 23.85% from Rs. 30.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.15 crore in December 2018 down 9.97% from Rs. 67.92 crore in December 2017.

TVS Srichakra EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 40.47 in December 2017.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,323.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.52% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.