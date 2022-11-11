 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Srichakra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.50 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

Net Sales at Rs 833.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 687.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.22 crore in September 2022 up 51.01% from Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.20 crore in September 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 63.97 crore in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 49.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.05 in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,794.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.

TVS Srichakra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 833.50 737.36 687.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 833.50 737.36 687.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 522.19 450.29 422.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.35 0.71 0.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.56 1.70 -30.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.90 76.47 78.67
Depreciation 22.63 21.83 22.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.91 177.08 153.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.08 9.28 41.00
Other Income 1.49 1.89 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.57 11.17 41.71
Interest 9.32 9.03 7.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.25 2.14 33.99
Exceptional Items -0.43 -5.06 --
P/L Before Tax 51.82 -2.92 33.99
Tax 13.63 -0.69 8.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.19 -2.23 25.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.19 -2.23 25.27
Minority Interest 0.03 0.04 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.22 -2.19 25.31
Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.90 -2.86 33.05
Diluted EPS 49.90 -2.86 33.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.90 -2.86 33.05
Diluted EPS 49.90 -2.86 33.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 11, 2022
