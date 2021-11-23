TVS Srichakra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore, up 24.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore in September 2021 up 24.46% from Rs. 552.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021 down 36.49% from Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.97 crore in September 2021 down 26.84% from Rs. 87.44 crore in September 2020.

TVS Srichakra EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 52.04 in September 2020.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,113.40 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.