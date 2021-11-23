MARKET NEWS

TVS Srichakra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore, up 24.46% Y-o-Y

November 23, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore in September 2021 up 24.46% from Rs. 552.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021 down 36.49% from Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.97 crore in September 2021 down 26.84% from Rs. 87.44 crore in September 2020.

TVS Srichakra EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 52.04 in September 2020.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,113.40 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

TVS Srichakra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations687.51495.26552.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations687.51495.26552.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials422.25329.89292.22
Purchase of Traded Goods0.881.770.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.95-55.6126.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost78.6773.7769.33
Depreciation22.2620.7425.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses153.40119.1877.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.005.5261.49
Other Income0.712.920.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.718.4462.29
Interest7.726.848.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.991.6053.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.991.6053.62
Tax8.720.5213.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.271.0839.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.271.0839.81
Minority Interest0.04--0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.311.0839.85
Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.051.4552.04
Diluted EPS33.051.4552.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.051.4552.04
Diluted EPS33.051.4552.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Srichakra #tyres
first published: Nov 23, 2021 05:44 pm

