TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.33 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

Net Sales at Rs 666.33 crore in March 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 601.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 82.42 crore in March 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.75 in March 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 1,649.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.63% over the last 12 months.

TVS Srichakra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 666.33 676.74 601.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 666.33 676.74 601.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 423.80 437.04 335.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.98 1.54 1.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.16 -24.50 -21.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.30 77.69 75.63
Depreciation 16.54 20.27 30.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.82 144.60 131.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.05 20.10 49.15
Other Income 5.12 0.07 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.17 20.17 52.16
Interest 9.06 7.98 6.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.11 12.19 45.95
Exceptional Items -2.77 -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.34 12.19 45.95
Tax 3.37 3.19 10.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.97 9.00 35.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.97 9.00 35.00
Minority Interest 0.05 -- 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.02 9.00 35.03
Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.48 11.79 45.75
Diluted EPS 10.48 11.79 45.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.48 11.79 45.75
Diluted EPS 10.48 11.79 45.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
