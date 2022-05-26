TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.33 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.33 crore in March 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 601.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 82.42 crore in March 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.75 in March 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 1,649.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.63% over the last 12 months.