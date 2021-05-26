TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 601.99 crore, up 39.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 601.99 crore in March 2021 up 39.52% from Rs. 431.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2021 up 44.75% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.42 crore in March 2021 up 117.75% from Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2020.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 45.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.60 in March 2020.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 1,978.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.48% over the last 12 months.