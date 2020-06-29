TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 431.47 crore, down 27.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.47 crore in March 2020 down 27.57% from Rs. 595.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2020 up 36.72% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2020 down 42.99% from Rs. 66.39 crore in March 2019.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 31.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 23.11 in March 2019.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 1,440.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.79% over the last 12 months.