TVS Srichakra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 495.26 crore, up 133.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.26 crore in June 2021 up 133.46% from Rs. 212.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021 up 102.9% from Rs. 37.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in June 2021 up 276.42% from Rs. 16.54 crore in June 2020.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 48.62 in June 2020.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,133.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.34% returns over the last 6 months and 32.88% over the last 12 months.