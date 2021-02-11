TVS Srichakra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 572.70 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.70 crore in December 2020 up 12.42% from Rs. 509.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.27 crore in December 2020 up 183.8% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.54 crore in December 2020 up 55.93% from Rs. 51.65 crore in December 2019.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 47.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.69 in December 2019.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,178.15 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)