TVS Motors Q4 PAT may dip 10.2% YoY to Rs. 148.7 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motors to report net profit at Rs. 148.7 crore down 10.2% year-on-year (down 16.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,275.4 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 90.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.