English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TVS Motor's Q3 net profit jumps 22.5% to Rs 353 crore; interim dividend of Rs 5 per share declared

    TVS Motor's revenue came in at Rs 6,545 crore, which is around 14.7 percent higher as compared to Rs 5,706 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
    TVS Motor registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.36 lakh units in Dec 2022 quarter (Representative image)

    TVS Motor registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.36 lakh units in Dec 2022 quarter (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    TVS Motor has recorded a net profit of Rs 352.75 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 22.5 percent higher as compared to Rs 288 crore clocked in the year-ago period, as per the standalone financial results declared by the company on January 24.

    The board of directors of the two-wheeler manufacturer also gave their nod for the rollout of an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, "absorbing a sum of Rs 238 crore, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023". The same would be paid to the eligible shareholders on or after February 9, a regulatory filing noted.

    In the third quarter, TVS Motor's revenue came in at Rs 6,545 crore, which is around 14.7 percent higher as compared to Rs 5,706 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

    Also Read | TVS Motor subsidiary to acquire EV-related technology and assets in Germany