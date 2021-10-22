TVS Motor Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,619.41 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,619.41 crore in September 2021 up 22.02% from Rs. 4,605.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.60 crore in September 2021 up 41.45% from Rs. 196.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.36 crore in September 2021 up 28.37% from Rs. 441.21 crore in September 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.13 in September 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 577.05 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.