TVS Motor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,530.31 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,530.31 crore in March 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 5,321.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.50 crore in March 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 289.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.00 crore in March 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 543.05 crore in March 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in March 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 631.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 4.50% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,530.31 5,706.43 5,321.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,530.31 5,706.43 5,321.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,228.85 3,997.14 3,994.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.62 82.99 74.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.02 271.10 -58.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 284.08 295.70 268.08
Depreciation 159.31 154.64 136.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 477.96 491.23 507.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.51 413.63 399.51
Other Income 8.18 5.73 6.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 405.69 419.36 406.45
Interest 33.01 27.91 19.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.68 391.45 386.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 372.68 391.45 386.92
Tax 98.18 103.14 97.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 274.50 288.31 289.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 274.50 288.31 289.24
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 6.07 6.09
Diluted EPS 5.78 6.07 6.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 6.07 6.09
Diluted EPS 5.78 6.07 6.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
