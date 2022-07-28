 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TVS Motor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,008.71 crore, up 52.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,008.71 crore in June 2022 up 52.72% from Rs. 3,934.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.54 crore in June 2022 up 503.09% from Rs. 53.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.67 crore in June 2022 up 125.76% from Rs. 275.37 crore in June 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 849.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.18% returns over the last 6 months and 47.63% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,008.71 5,530.31 3,934.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,008.71 5,530.31 3,934.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,457.05 4,228.85 3,011.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.05 74.62 49.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.67 -92.02 -82.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 320.93 284.08 260.90
Depreciation 152.04 159.31 143.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 515.55 477.96 420.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.42 397.51 130.72
Other Income 22.21 8.18 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 469.63 405.69 132.31
Interest 37.57 33.01 29.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 432.06 372.68 102.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -30.16
P/L Before Tax 432.06 372.68 72.17
Tax 111.52 98.18 19.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.54 274.50 53.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.54 274.50 53.15
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 5.78 1.12
Diluted EPS 6.75 5.78 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 5.78 1.12
Diluted EPS 6.75 5.78 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Motor #TVS Motor Company
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.