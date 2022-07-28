TVS Motor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,008.71 crore, up 52.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,008.71 crore in June 2022 up 52.72% from Rs. 3,934.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.54 crore in June 2022 up 503.09% from Rs. 53.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.67 crore in June 2022 up 125.76% from Rs. 275.37 crore in June 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 849.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.18% returns over the last 6 months and 47.63% over the last 12 months.