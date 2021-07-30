TVS Motor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,934.36 crore, up 174.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,934.36 crore in June 2021 up 174.8% from Rs. 1,431.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.15 crore in June 2021 up 138.22% from Rs. 139.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.37 crore in June 2021 up 695.65% from Rs. 46.23 crore in June 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 561.85 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.