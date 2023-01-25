 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore in December 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 5,706.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 288.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.93% from Rs. 574.00 crore in December 2021.

TVS Motor Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,545.42 7,219.18 5,706.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,545.42 7,219.18 5,706.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,881.80 5,430.35 3,997.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 101.19 92.75 82.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.06 -25.64 271.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 340.89 345.55 295.70
Depreciation 158.32 153.51 154.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 602.67 639.63 491.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 500.61 583.03 413.63
Other Income 6.49 1.37 5.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 507.10 584.40 419.36
Interest 31.63 35.18 27.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 475.47 549.22 391.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 475.47 549.22 391.45
Tax 122.72 141.75 103.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.75 407.47 288.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.75 407.47 288.31
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 8.58 6.07
Diluted EPS 7.42 8.58 6.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 8.58 6.07
Diluted EPS 7.42 8.58 6.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited