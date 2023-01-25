TVS Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore in December 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 5,706.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 288.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.93% from Rs. 574.00 crore in December 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in December 2021.

Read More