    TVS Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,545.42 crore in December 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 5,706.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 288.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.93% from Rs. 574.00 crore in December 2021.

    TVS Motor Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,545.427,219.185,706.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,545.427,219.185,706.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,881.805,430.353,997.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods101.1992.7582.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.06-25.64271.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost340.89345.55295.70
    Depreciation158.32153.51154.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses602.67639.63491.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax500.61583.03413.63
    Other Income6.491.375.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax507.10584.40419.36
    Interest31.6335.1827.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax475.47549.22391.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax475.47549.22391.45
    Tax122.72141.75103.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.75407.47288.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.75407.47288.31
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.428.586.07
    Diluted EPS7.428.586.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.428.586.07
    Diluted EPS7.428.586.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
