TVS Motor Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,706.43 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,706.43 crore in December 2021 up 5.84% from Rs. 5,391.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.31 crore in December 2021 up 8.54% from Rs. 265.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.00 crore in December 2021 up 9.65% from Rs. 523.49 crore in December 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 653.00 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.40% returns over the last 6 months and 1.93% over the last 12 months.